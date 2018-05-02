Berry Hunting

There is no better way to ensure the quality of berries than to pick them yourself. Luckily, our area is well situated for a berry-picking day trip, so pack a cooler for the berries you’ll bring home and some snacks for the road! Take a camera, too—you’re sure to get some beautiful shots of the varying landscapes surrounding Austin. Some of the farms featured here are small, family-owned operations that require an appointment to ensure berry availability, while others are larger operations that offer everything from activities for the kids, to T-shirts, fresh jams and ice creams. All the farms recommend checking their websites or calling to check prices and availability, as weather conditions and other factors can influence both. Also, keep in mind that strawberry season ends during the month of May, so get pickin’.

Whichever farm you choose, you’ll have a relaxing day in the country learning about picking berries and their ideal growing conditions, and perhaps even enjoy a picnic or pet some adorable farm animals. Also, that strawberry corncake you make will taste even sweeter.

Backyard Pickins at The Old Thyme Store

organic blackberries

This pick-your-own blackberry farm is part of a family-owned herb garden and store, The Old Thyme Store, in near-by Webberville. Be sure to check their Facebook page for updates on berry availability.

512-203-3932; 2421 Post Oak Rd., Webberville

Chickamaw Farm and Ranch

certified-organic blueberries

This is the only certified biodynamic operation in Texas, and in addition to picking your own berries, you can pick up beef from grassfed cows, too. Be sure to call or email to make an appointment or get directions; the farm’s address is not listed publicly. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy time on the farm.

512-567-3456; Bastrop

Chmielewski’s Blueberry Farm

seven varieties of pesticide-free blueberries

Chmielewski’s is open May through July for pick-your-own blueberries by appointment. Check the website for recipes, including blueberry pancakes and blueberry ice cream topping.

281-304-0554; 23810 Bauer Hockley Rd., Hockley

chmielewski-blueberry.com

DeZavala Vineyard-Sand Pit Enterprises

blackberries, blueberries and raspberries

DeZavala is a small, couple-owned farm located between Franklin and New Baden, and offers pick-your-own berries beginning in June, as well as grapes and other seasonal vegetables. Call ahead to check availability.

979-828-4767; DeZavala Rd, U.S. Highway 79, Franklin

E&B Orchards

blackberries

E&B Orchards is open mid-May through early July for picnics and outings, as well as picking. Nectarines and peaches are also available. Guests are encouraged to check the picking report on the website for prices and availability. Finish off your picnic with fresh, homemade ice cream available for sale on property.

979-826-6303; 28268 Clark Bottom Rd., Hempstead

eandborchards.com

Froberg’s Farm & Country Store

strawberries

This farm and country store offers strawberry picking, a bakery and family-friendly weekend activities. The strawberry patch is open every day, weather permitting, and typically closes late May. It is best to call before you head out.

281-585-3531; 3601 West Hwy 6., Alvin

frobergsfarm.com

K.H. Farm

strawberries and blackberries

Head out to Poteet, known as the Strawberry Capital of Texas, for fresh berry picking, fun activities for kids, as well as homemade jams, baked good and other souvenirs from this family-owned farm. Strawberries are available through May, and blackberry picking will be available in June. Check their website before visiting for produce availability.

830-570-3090; 200 W. Tank Hollow Rd., Poteet

khfarmpoteet.com

Kingsbury Blueberry Farm

pesticide-free blueberries

This small, family-owned farm with a pick-your-own operation caters to a strong, established customer base. Call ahead to make an appointment and check berry availability.

979-567-9138; 760 County Road 316, Caldwell

Marburger Orchard

blackberries and strawberries

This small, family-owned farm offers pick-your-own berries by appointment in May and June and encourages visitors to call ahead or check the website for daily posts on availability and pricing. The staff offers visitors a brief explanation of berry-picking best practices before getting started and encourages visits on weekdays as well as on weekends; availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

830-997-9433; 559 Kuhlmann Rd., Fredericksburg

marburgerorchard.com

Matt Family Orchard

blackberries and blueberries

This family-owned and operated pick-your-own orchard offers blueberry picking through May and blackberry picking through July. Be sure to call the fruit hot line for hours and to check fruit availability.

281-351-7676; 21110 Bauer Hockley Rd., Tomball

mattfamilyorchard.com

Oak Hill Farms

strawberries

Oak Hill Farm is family-owned and operated, and offers strawberry picking as well as other seasonal fruits, vegetables and spinach. Check their Facebook page for updates or call ahead.

210-722-7163; 304 County Rd., Jourdanton

Punkin Center Berry Farm

blackberries and grapes

Visitors can pick their own fruit or buy it pre-picked, when available, at this small farm just west of Waco. The berries and grapes are on trellises and easy to pick. Be sure to call ahead to check that the supply is still plentiful.

254-580-8096; 1785 Waldo Rd., Oglesby

punkincenterberryfarm.com

Sweet Berry Farm

blackberries and strawberries

This larger pick-your-own operation boasts not only pick-your-own berries, but also activities for kids, which include the Sweet Berry Express Barrel Train, sand art and event space for birthday parties. Popsicles and jams are available for sale, as well. Picnic tables are free to use and guests are welcome to pet the farm animals. Call ahead or check the website for details to ensure availability.

830-798-1462; 1801 FM 1980, Marble Falls

sweetberryfarm.com

Sweet Eats Farm

strawberries, blueberries and cherries

Sweet Eats Farm has plenty activities for the whole family, from live music to a petting zoo and more as well as over 70 acres of berry picking. This Georgetown farm offers seasonal fruit picking, beginning with berries in the spring and continuing with peaches, pears and more into the summer.

512-766-3276; 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown

sweeteats.com

Texas Blueberry Festival

Start the day with the Running of the Blueberries 5K—a race that dogs are welcome to join (and they will be rewarded with a commemorative bandana). Afterward, enjoy a lineup of blueberry-centric, Americana-themed entertainment, including pie-eating contests for both children and adults, cooking demonstrations and live music.

Downtown Nacogdoches; June 9, 2018, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

tbf.nacogdoches.org

Thomas Family Berries

pesticide-free blackberries

This family-owned operation offers pick-your-own berries by appointment only. Kids or the young at heart will delight not only in berry-picking, but also checking out the animals on the farm.

979-865-9796; 12753 Hahn Rd., Sealy

thomasfamilyranch.com

Three Cousins' Strawberry Patch

strawberries

Visit this family farm and they’ll give you a basket, some scissors and a quick lesson on picking strawberries. Then you can go into the field and pick to your heart’s content. Just call ahead before you go, as strawberry season typically goes until mid-May in Central Texas.

830-480-2060; 575 Rutledge Rd., Poteet

By Jen Hamilton • Photography by Carole Topalian