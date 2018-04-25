8 DIY Natural Beauty Products

Make sure your skin is feeling as fresh as a cool breeze with these eight DIY beauty recipes. Products made from simple, natural ingredients are an excellent way to revitalize and nourish your skin after a tough winter, or to protect it from increased sun exposure in the great Texas outdoors. Check out our favorite recipes, from face masks to natural soaps, that you can make at home using only ingredients found in your kitchen and garden.

1. Fresh Aloe and Shea Body Cream

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Hydration is the key to glowing skin. Whether you're still feeling dry from winter or your skin is thirsty thanks to the rays of the sun, it's essential to moisturize with natural ingredients. This simple body cream is made by emulsifying cooling aloe vera and nourishing shea butter to ensure your skin feels as good as it'll look.

2. Rejuvenating and Brightening Face Mask

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

For a healthy, brightened appearance, try this rejuvinating recipe. This papaya-based mask is a great and simple way to bring light into your face. With only a few simple ingredients, it's sure to be an easy road to gorgeous.

3. Gardener's Hand Soap

Photography by Shannon Kintner

Every gardener knows that working in the soil can take a toll on your hands and fingernails. Make sure you're taking just as good of care of your hands as you are your garden. This exfoliating soap provides an excellent way to rid your fingers of those stubborn layers of sticky soil. Be sure to follow up with some natural moisturizers.

4. Honey Facial Cleanser

We're greatful for everything bees give us, and now you can add glowing skin to the list. Honey is a great addition to your natural skin care routine, and this simple cleanser is an easy way to introduce your face to nature's sweetest treat. Just be sure to find a local and sustainable source!

5. Fig Skin Polish and Face Mask

Photography by Shannon Kintner

Everyone loves figs, and so does your skin. Figs contain a host of antioxidants making them a delicious treat for your face. Try this polish and mask to even out skin tone and flush out toxins naturally.

6. Mint Hand and Foot Cream

This fresh cream is excellent for healing all those nicks and scrapes from working in the spring soil. With just six ingredients, it's a great go-to for moisturizing and soothing both your hands and feet.

7. Chilled Cucumber Eye Mask

Photography by Shannon Kintner

It’s practically a cliché to suggest chilled cucumbers as a remedy for puffy eyes, but there's a good reason. The cucumber—so ubiquitous in this region—is packed with vitamin C, which can reduce swollen eyes and dark circles.

8. Coconut Oil Sugar Body Scrub

Photography by Jenna Northcutt

Freshen your skin with a nice scrub that removes excess dirt and gunk. With just coconut oil, sugar and an essential oil, this recipe offers gentle exfoliation and moisture. This scrub is perfect for your whole body and will leave you feeling fresh and clean.

Compiled by Jennifer Lawrence