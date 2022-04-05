The Amazing Benefits of Facials

Our daily skin routines are an essential base to having great skin for years to come. It is the most basic thing that we can do to keep our skin healthy, but do not discount those extra things you can do to really awaken your face. Sometimes we get so busy with our daily lives that we put off going to the experts to pamper ourselves. Having a facial once a month is an easy, quick, effective way to rejuvenate your skin. Licensed Aesthetician Tara Smith from Vitalogy Skincare answers your top questions about facials and discusses their amazing benefits.

Q: What is a facial? Are there different types of facials that I can choose from?

A facial can be considered a family of treatments for your skin health that you can customize to your specific skin type. It should include a double cleanse, exfoliation, extractions, treatment serums, masks, massage, moisturizers, and the always reliable SPF. There are different types of facials you can choose from to address your specific needs, whether it be for acne, texture, light chemical peels, or just a general rejuvenation. The sky is the limit!

Our signature facial we offer at Vitalogy Skincare is the VitaLift Facial. It combines three different exfoliation treatments (microdermabrasion, enzymes, and a chemical peel), leaving your skin feeling smooth, refreshed, and ready to shed all the bad skin away. It is an excellent option for someone wanting a complete rejuvenation without having a lot of downtime or discomfort.

Q: What are the top benefits of facials?

When you receive a facial, you are experiencing a full skin restoration. Let us look at some great benefits that you can get from treating yourself:

Aids in wrinkle reduction

Evens out skin tone

Helps with acne scarring by cleaning and smoothing out skin

Decongests pores

Can help some precancerous skin conditions

It is customizable, even for people with sensitive skin

Gives you a healthy glow

Helps your skin better absorb products

Provides improved circulation

Leaves you feeling amazing!

Q: How should I prepare for a facial? What should I do after my facial?

To prepare for your facial, you will need to do a few things. Skip any strong at-home facial treatments the week before your facial and stop exfoliating three days prior. You want to make sure to stay out of the sun and away from tanning beds five days before your facial. Then you want to take pictures or prepare a list of at-home products you are currently using to show your Aesthetician during your consultation and be prepared to discuss medical history and skin concerns. Wear comfortable clothing to your appointment as you will be laying down for up to an hour.

The immediate results can last up to a week after your treatment. There are a few things you can do to extend the life of your results and keep your skin feeling plump, radiant, and healthy. Be sure to drink lots of water, exfoliate weekly (after five days), use a vitamin C serum like SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic®, and purchase other quality at-home skincare products recommended by your Aesthetician. Be diligent about reapplying SPF throughout the day and smile!

Q: I have a hectic schedule – can I take advantage of a facial? And how often should I have a facial done?

TREAT YOURSELF! Lunch break facials are a thing. Take 45-60 minutes once a month for yourself. That does not seem so bad, does it? And your refreshed skin will thank you.

Q: Can I get an allergic reaction from a facial? Do I need to be careful, depending on my skin type?

Sometimes allergic reactions happen when the patient is not aware of allergies. The best thing you can do is give your Aesthetician as much information about your medical history and skin concerns as possible. Even if you think it is not relevant, share! This will help your Aesthetician customize your treatment for your specific needs.

Q: Will a facial help my acne-prone skin?

Facials can be super beneficial for acne-prone skin. They help exfoliate any dead skin, dirt, and debris that often clog pores. Specific products can help reduce the redness and inflammation brought on by acne breakouts and control the oil production in the skin. Aestheticians also perform extractions to help remove impurities from the skin, giving you a deep purifying cleanse.

Q: Are facials recommended for men?

Men are not always willing to jump at facial treatments and often use one or two products at most on their skin…MAYBE. A man’s skin needs love too! Facials are a great way to remove all the grime that builds up on the skin each month. Facials will not only give you a deep cleanse they will help keep your skin looking rejuvenated.

About the Dermatology Provider

Tara Smith is a Licensed Aesthetician at Vitalogy Skincare. She has been an Aesthetician for five years and specializes in laser therapy and cosmetic injectables.

