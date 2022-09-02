Your Top Five CoolSculpting® Questions Answered

You work out regularly and eat healthily, but there seem to be some areas on your body that simply do not want to cooperate. You wish there was something you could do to get rid of that stubborn fat. To help treat those areas, a treatment called CoolSculpting can be used. Edwena Sobande, Licensed Aesthetician, from Vitalogy Skincare answers your top five questions about the body contouring sensation.

What is CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting uses a process called cryolipolysis, which involves applying cool temperatures externally to areas of unwanted fat and freezing the fat cells without damaging the outer skin. Imagine your fat cell is a storage unit for excess energy. With weight gain or loss, that storage unit expands and contracts. CoolSculpting helps eliminate the storage unit in the treated area so the excess energy cannot be stored and turned into fat. This causes the subcutaneous fat cells to die, and your body then eliminates the dead cells through a natural elimination process.

Approved by the FDA, CoolSculpting is used for the treatment of visible fat bulges under the chin, under the jawline, thighs, abdomen, flank, back fat, underneath the buttocks (banana roll), upper arms, and along the bra fat. This is NOT a weight-loss treatment, nor does it address loose skin. It is optimal for treating areas of fat resistant to diet and exercise. This area or “soft fat” is just beneath the skin, and is very soft to touch, pinch, or squeeze. Imagine a pillow; it is very voluminous but light. Treatments usually take anywhere from 35-60 minutes, depending on the area treated.

We start the procedure by securing the skin with a removable gel pad. Then we attach a handheld device, which cools the fat cells through a vacuum-like suction. The freezing temperature cools the fat cells enough to freeze them. Most patients describe the process as feeling icy. This icy-cold feeling typically numbs within five to ten minutes. You may also feel a tugging, pulling sensation as the device is working, but most people do not find this painful.

Typically, there is no downtime after the procedure. Some patients may experience redness, swelling, bruising, itching, or skin sensitivity. These symptoms are temporary and will resolve on their own.

Does CoolSculpting work?

Yes, absolutely! Each CoolSculpting treatment typically helps remove 22 – 25% of the targeted fat. Additional treatments may be needed to remove a higher percentage of targeted fat. Most patients begin to see results within 14 to 90 days of their treatment, with maximum results usually seen within three months. This is because you must allow time for the body to dispose of the dead fat cells. Once these cells are destroyed, they are gone for good, resulting in long-term results. It is important to note that if you gain weight after a CoolSculpting treatment, you may gain fat back in the areas you had treated. A healthy diet and exercise are the best way to maintain your results.

Who is a good candidate for CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting is optimal for healthy individuals within 20-30 pounds of their goal weight and are looking to have areas treated that are resistant to volume loss, such as the chin, abdomen, and flanks. It is not ideal for those who do not have subcutaneous fat present, who have skin laxity in the areas of concern, or those seeking weight loss.

Consult with your provider before treatment as some medical conditions can prevent you from getting a CoolSculpting treatment. You should not be treated if you suffer from cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria. Be sure to notify your provider if you have recently had surgery, have a pre-existing hernia, or have any sensitivities or allergies.

What are the benefits of CoolSculpting?

One of the main benefits of CoolSculpting is that it is a non-invasive procedure, so there is little to no downtime. Most patients can return to their daily activities immediately. There are no incisions, no anesthesia, chemicals, injections, or needles used in this treatment.

By 2019, nine years after it was developed, over eight million CoolSculpting treatments have been completed worldwide. You can feel comfortable knowing that it is a tried and proven technology.

The best advantage is getting results in the areas that concern you. During your initial consultation with one of our highly trained providers, we can determine the optimal treatment plan for you and your goals.

Does CoolSculpting work for cellulite?

The basic answer is no. Cellulite is a condition relating to the skin rather than the presence of subcutaneous fat cells. According to the Mayo Clinic, it involves fibrous connective cords that tether the skin to the underlying muscle, with fat lying in between. As fat cells accumulate, they push up against the skin while the long, tough cords pull down. This creates an uneven surface or dimpling effect. Since it results from these connective tissues attaching muscles to your skin, it is considered a skin condition. CoolSculpting is effective at targeted fat loss, but it will not improve the appearance and texture of your skin.

About Edwena Sobande, LA

Edwena is a native of Austin. She is experienced and skilled at procedures including but not limited to chemical peels, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, laser resurfacing and light treatments, ingredient science, Microneedling, PRP, and CoolSculpting. She works at Vitalogy Skincare’s Cedar Park and Harker Heights locations.

